From 2023 to 2026, the Global Mercy ™ fulfilled its commitment to the people of Sierra Leone to deliver thousands of free, safe surgeries and training in support of goals agreed upon with the nation’s Ministry of Health. Through the faith, skill, and dedication of volunteer professionals from more than 70 nations – including hundreds of Sierra Leonean citizens who served as full-time crew and day crew – many lives were successfully changed for the better across the nation.

As the Mercy Ship sails to the Canary Islands for annual maintenance before commencing a refreshed partnership with Ghana in August, everyone involved in this three-year period of transformation in Sierra Leone has cause to celebrate. These three consecutive field services yielded over 5,430 surgeries, over 17,110 dental procedures, and more than 106,780 hours in training for more than 590 local healthcare professionals. (1)

Such monumental work would not have been possible without the key partnership of Sierra Leonean governmental leaders.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio commended the more than 450 citizens of his country who came to the ship every day with the honorable and selfless intentions of improving the lives of their countrymen. “To all Sierra Leonean volunteers and crew members who served… let me say this: you made us proud. You represented Sierra Leonean professionality, discipline, humility, and excellence. You went aboard as talented Sierra Leoneans and returned as global professionals.”

With healthcare as a priority in President Bio’s human capital development agenda (https://apo-opa.co/4a2IZiy), Mercy Ships continues to work alongside his government as they invest in the health of citizens through education and training programs. Some of these programs include the nurse anesthesia and biomedical technician education programs, sterile processing and physiotherapy mentorship programs, the Connaught Hospital Safer Surgery program, and medical education sponsorships such as those of Sierra Leonean dental students studying at Gamal Abdel Nasser University in Guinea.

Dr. Austin Demby, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Health, reminded everyone that “Today is not merely a farewell. It is a celebration of compassion in action, of lives transformed, and of a partnership that has touched the hearts of thousands of Sierra Leoneans.”

A number of collaborative programs were established to help bridge the gap and narrow the shortage of healthcare workers and will continue after the Global Mercy departs to ensure ongoing improvements to the nation’s healthcare, while also increasing the number of trained medical professionals, according to Mercy Ships.

“While the Global Mercy embarks on her next mission, a dedicated Mercy Ships team will remain in Sierra Leone to continue working with our partners to strengthen the surgical workforce,” reassured Mercy Ships’ Country Director for Sierra Leone, Dr Sandra Lako. “Significant progress has been made over the past three years, and we’re excited to build on this momentum towards a stronger, sustainable surgical system.”

Mercy Ships first came to Freetown in 1992 with their first hospital ship, the Anastasis, and has built a strong relationship with the people of Sierra Leone over a period of eight field services.

“Mercy Ships is eternally grateful for the partnerships with Sierra Leonean government leaders, the Ministry of Health, the Sierra Leone Ports and Harbours Authority, the University of Sierra Leone, public and private entities, non-governmental organizations, and the many national healthcare professionals who collaborated with Mercy Ships during the entirety of the Global Mercy’s stay in Freetown,” stated Dr Lako.

From healing thousands of people with surgically treatable ailments to helping educate and train many Sierra Leonean healthcare professionals in their areas of expertise, the future of surgical care in Sierra Leone looks brighter every day.

From data available at the time of publication. The final report can be provided upon request at a later date.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, 2,500+ volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit www.MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.