In a landmark collaboration, the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) has granted an accreditation to Mercy Ships’ (www.MercyShips.org) surgical and anesthesia training programmes. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations towards advancing medical education in the region, offering medical trainees unparalleled opportunities to gain specialized qualifications through their experience aboard the international charity’s hospital vessels.

The clinical and scholarly endorsement from WACS has been celebrated by Mercy Ships as a huge milestone in continuing to deliver of the organization’s Education Training and Advocacy (ETA) strategy of improving access to surgical care and surgical education in Africa.

WACS is a highly respected regional body that promotes the education, training, and professional development of surgeons and healthcare professionals across West Africa. Its mission is to enhance healthcare standards through specialized training, rigorous examinations, and the accreditation of medical institutions and programmes.

Dr. Mark Shrime, International Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Ships, said: “This accreditation reflects Mercy Ships' commitment to work alongside our partner countries, working in accompaniment with them to improving access to surgical care in Africa. It is the culmination of a programmatic goal set in 2022, and the result of building strong partnerships in the region. And most importantly, it means that trainees on our ships can be even more assured that the training they receive is to the highest standards.”

The accreditation covers a raft of specialties including general surgery, oral and maxillofacial/head and neck, orthopaedics, paediatric surgery, plastic surgery, and anesthesia.

Erin Ugai, Senior Director for ETA at Mercy Ships, said: “Residents often need to obtain specialist training outside the country but through accreditations like this, they can complement their surgical training by receiving specialist training on our hospital ships in country when Mercy Ships is there delivering surgical care and surgical education.

“Our ships are a great training platform as residents will learn in a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environment, equipped with the necessary staff, supplies and equipment to provide high-quality surgical care to a patient population that will be relevant to their practice long-term.

“WACS is dedicated to advancing healthcare standards through rigorous certification processes and the development of specialized medical professionals, making this collaboration a critical step in enhancing the medical capabilities of the region.”

With WACS’ endorsement, trainees aboard Mercy Ships’ vessels will have access to accredited surgical training programmes within West Africa. The Global Mercy™ is currently serving in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where it is delivering surgery and training.

