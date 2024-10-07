Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) Media Awards “Diabetes and Hypertension” to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension and promoting a healthy lifestyle; Last date for Entry Submission: 30th October 2024. Apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the First ladies of Africa, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother, announced the Call for Applications for their “Diabetes and Hypertension” Media Awards 2024. Entries for these awards are invited from media representatives and media students from African Countries. The theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” Media Awards is to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension and promote a healthy lifestyle. The awards have also been announced for the media representatives of Asian and Latin American Countries.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” emphasized, “I strongly believe that Media plays a critical role in enhancing awareness in public on critical health issues. Media has the potential to reach every household through print, radio, television and digital media; and can help create a culture shift in the society by featuring inspiring stories that can be impactful, raise awareness on health issues, and encourage community to lead a healthy and happy life.

Hence, I would like to extend my invitation to participate and call for maximum number of applications from the media community present across Africa, Latin America and Asia for our Awards in order to raise awareness about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and diabetes&hypertension awareness.”

Merck Foundation in partnership with Africa’s First Ladies and Media Associations, has trained over 3500 journalists from 35 countries about various social and health issues, including diabetes and hypertension awareness.

Merck Foundation Health Media Training is a part of ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Community Awareness Program. The training is addressed by a panel of eminent personalities from the fields of Fertility, Psychiatry, Diabetes, and media stalwarts and is attended by journalists from Print, TV, Radio, and Online media platforms.

Emphasizing on the importance of raising awareness for Diabetes and Hypertension, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej added, “I came across a few alarming facts about both Diabetes and Hypertension related to the African continent - 70% of adults in Africa are living with Diabetes do not know they have it and the number of people affected by Hypertension is highest in Africa, at about 46% of adults aged 25 years and older. These statistics are a major cause of concern and a huge burden on healthcare in Africa. Hence, I invite the media to writing informative stories to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.”

Moreover, Merck Foundation has also launched ‘Sugar Free Jude’ and ‘Mark’s Pressure’ the first Animation Films to raise about Diabetes&hypertension and to promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond. These animation films are adaptation of their children’s storybooks.

Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure” Animation film here:

https://apo-opa.co/3TZlX47

https://apo-opa.co/4gSagGd

“Through our Awards, Storybooks and Animation films, I want to remind everyone that good health is our greatest treasure!” added Dr. Kelej.

The details of the Merck Foundation “Diabetes and Hypertension” Media Awards are as below:

Who can apply?

All Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms residing in the below mentioned countries:

1) Southern African Countries

2) West African Countries

3) East African Countries

4) African French Speaking Countries

5) African Portuguese Speaking Countries

6) Latin American Countries

7) Asian Countries

Language of Entries:

Spanish, Portuguese, English, any other

Last Date of Submission

30th October 2024

How to Apply?

Please share the original media stories with the link or attachment via email to

submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation MEDIA AWARDS “Diabetes and Hypertension” 2024

Please specify your name, country, and contact details in the mail.

