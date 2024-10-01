Merck Foundation SONG Awards (www.Merck-Foundation.com) “Diabetes and Hypertension” to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension; Last date for Entry Submission: 30th October 2024. Apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the First ladies of Africa, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother, announced the Call for Applications for their “Diabetes and Hypertension” Song Awards 2024. Entries for these awards are invited from African Singers, Musical Artists, and upcoming potential talents. The theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” SONG Awards is to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” emphasized, “I strongly believe that music has the power to touch the hearts and souls of people, bind communities, and bring about a cultural shift in society. Music and art can influence to make the problem felt, which further stimulates emotions and leads to engagement and action.

Music is a strong tool that is very critical in raising awareness on important critical issues prevalent in African countries, in an entertaining and innovative way. Therefore, together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, we invite creative entries from our African talents to create songs about diabetes&hypertension awareness and promoting healthy lifestyle.”

Merck Foundation has also released 'No More Diabetes, Sugar Free' song in three languages, sung by Cwesi from Ghana, Portuguese version 'Chega de Diabete' sung by Hot Blaze of Mozambique, French version 'Dites non au Diabète' sung by Laura Beg from Mauritius to raise awareness on Diabetes and Hypertension and promote a healthy lifestyle.

You can listen to the remix of the three songs here:

https://apo-opa.co/3Y3C6YM

Moreover, as part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has released more than 30 songs in English, French, Portuguese and local languages, with the aim to address important issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Diabetes Awareness, Promoting Healthy Lifestyle, and more. Some of the other artists Merck Foundation has partnered with include - Adina from Ghana, Wezi from Zambia, Kenneth from Uganda, Sean K from Namibia, Sunita from Gambia, Tom Close from Rwanda, Suzanna Owiyo&Octopizzo from Kenya, Rozzy from Sierra Leone, Dan Lu from Malawi, Irene Logan from Liberia, to name a few.

The details of the Merck Foundation “Diabetes and Hypertension” Song Awards are as below:

Who can apply?

All African Singers, Musical Artists and students in the field

Last Date of Submission

30th October 2024

How to Apply?

Please share the song file along with the lyrics on:

submit@merck-foundation.com

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation SONG AWARDS “Diabetes and Hypertension” 2024

Please specify your name, country, and contact details in the mail.

For more information, please visit:

www.Merck-Foundation.com

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613 / +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com



About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/3Y3uJk1), X (http://apo-opa.co/3TSno4b), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/4dw8A2h), YouTube (http://apo-opa.co/3zH8Cqc) and Flickr (http://apo-opa.co/3TRBa7k).