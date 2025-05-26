Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscored their commitment to build healthcare capacity, support girl education and break infertility stigma in Nigeria during their high-level meeting with H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The discussion was led by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation BOT and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed, “It was a privilege to meet my dear sister H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and officially appoint her to be the Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”. During our meeting, we discussed the beginning of our long-term partnership and underscored our commitment towards building healthcare capacity and transforming patient care landscape by providing scholarships for local Nigerian doctors in 42 critical and underserved specialties. We also discussed about addressing critical social and health issues in the country including breaking the infertility stigma and supporting girl education.”

“It gives me great pleasure to share that till today, 63 scholarships have been provided for doctors in Nigeria and affirm our commitment towards enhancing healthcare delivery by providing scholarships for local doctors in Nigeria,” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” expressed, “It is a pleasure to welcome and meet the Chairman and CEO of Merck Foundation in our country. I am truly pleased to learn about their impactful and highly beneficial programs, particularly Educating Linda program to support girl education and scholarship program for advancing healthcare capacity. It is encouraging to know that Merck Foundation has provided 63 scholarships to our local doctors in critical medical specialties. I am fully committed to scaling up all their programs to benefit our people.”

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation BOT shared, “It was a great pleasure to meet H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to reinforce our shared commitment to advancing healthcare capacity in Nigeria and across Africa.

Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patientcare landscape through our scholarships program. Till today, we have provided more than 2270 scholarships for young doctors from 53 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties.”

Merck Foundation has provided 63 scholarships for Nigerian doctors, out of which 8 scholarships have been provided for Fertility, Embryology, Sexual&Reproductive Medicine, Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology and Women’s Health.

Moreover, 38 scholarships have been provided for Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, Endocrinology and Obesity&Weight Management. After completion of the course, these doctors will be able to establish diabetes or hypertension clinics in their Health Centre or Hospital with the aim to help prevent and manage the disease in their own communities.

Additionally, 17 scholarships have been provided for other critical and underserved specialties like Oncology Research, Clinical Psychiatry, Dermatology in Clinical Practice, Pain Management, Respiratory Medicine, Care of the Older Person, Critical Care, Rheumatology, and more.

Moreover, As a part of their ‘Educating Linda’ program, Merck Foundation has also sponsored the education of 20 high performing but underprivileged Nigerian schoolgirls.

Merck Foundation has also conducted three edition of Online Health Media Training for the Nigerian journalists, to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the social and psychological impact of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. over women and their families and communities.

Moreover, to raise awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Nigeria has also launched their 8 important Merck Foundation Awards for Media, Musicians&Singers, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, and students&new potential talents in these fields.

“I invite the young Nigerian talents to share their creative and inspiring work with us. We have celebrated many winners from Nigeria in the previous years and look forward to celebrating winners this year too,” concluded Senator Dr. Kelej.

Details of the Awards:

Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2025: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues: Breaking Infertility Stigma and Women Empowerment. Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2025: All Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues: Breaking Infertility Stigma and Women Empowerment. Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2025: All Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues: Breaking Infertility Stigma and Women Empowerment. Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2025: All Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues: Breaking Infertility Stigma and Women Empowerment. Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2025: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2025: All Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

Merck Foundation Film Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2025: All Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

Merck Foundation Song Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2025: All Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth.

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.