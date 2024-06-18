On June 17, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to South Africa, Igor Bely, was received by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Russell Mmiso Dlamini.

The sides discussed the implementation of the April agreements between the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission and His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, as well as the agenda of the first in the history of bilateral relations visit of Prime Minister Eswatini to Belarus.

On the same day, the Head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission met with the Minister of Health of Eswatini, Mduduzi Matsebula.

The parties discussed promising areas for the development of Belarusian-Eswatini relations in the field of health care with a focus on medical services, pharmaceuticals, and training of health care specialists.