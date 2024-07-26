The Executive Board of the National Union of Eritrean Women conducted a meeting on 24 and 25 July to review the implementation of programs in the first half of this year and discuss the new strategic plan. The meeting took place at the central office of the union.

During the meeting, a report was presented on efforts to enhance the awareness and capacity of women, increase their participation in education and development programs, strengthen their economic capacity, and strengthen the organization of young women. The report highlighted both strengths and challenges encountered.

The board noted that it has been working to realize its vision and objectives by designing a strategic plan, with encouraging outcomes being registered, considering existing challenges, opportunities, and demands.

The board also emphasized the importance of strengthening ongoing activities, including the organizational capacity of women and the development of overall awareness and participation, as part of their focus for the second half of this year.