The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development Chairperson, Mr Xola Nqola, today confirmed that the committee will engage with Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane later this week about recent media reports regarding a VBS Mutual Bank loan.

“The committee has noted with grave concern the serious allegations in media reports regarding an alleged loan to the Minister. These types of allegations are damaging to the image that South Africa is trying to portray as a country ridding itself of any form of corruption,” Mr Nqola emphasised.

“We therefore thought it prudent to call the Minister speedily to a committee meeting where she can take Parliament and South Africans into confidence regarding these allegations,” he said.

Mr Nqola said the meeting will take place on Friday at Parliament.