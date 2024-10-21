The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Mr Nocks Seabi, has learned with shock of Princess Sbuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi's sudden and untimely passing.

"It is with complete shock and disbelief that we learned of Princess Buthelezi's untimely passing," Mr Seabi said. "Death has once again robbed South Africa of a devoted public representative who showed a deep commitment to the delivery of quality human settlements to the people."

According to the chairperson, Princess Buthelezi's passing is more gut-wrenching because the committee just returned from KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago on an oversight, where she participated comprehensively over long days.

"It was only on Friday that she interacted with all of us on the committee's WhatsApp group in preparation for the upcoming meeting. Her commitment to serving the people of South Africa was unquestionable, and she passes on with her boots on," Mr Seabi said.

On behalf of the committee, Mr Seabi has extended heartfelt condolences to the Buthelezi family, Princess Buthelezi's daughter, and Princess Buthelezi's political home, the Inkatha Freedom Party. "May they be comforted by the knowledge that Princess Buthelezi was an embodiment of dedication and service," Mr Seabi concluded.