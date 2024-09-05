The Department of Electricity and Energy and Eskom on Wednesday briefed the Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy on the status of the nuclear new build programme and the extension of the Koeberg nuclear power station's lifespan.

The department provided an update on the preparations underway for the 2 500 MW nuclear new build programme as directed in the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan. This includes market testing through a Request for Information, an analysis of potential ownership and financing models, and ongoing engagement with the National Nuclear Regulator. Eskom also presented details on the plans to extend the operational lifespan of the Koeberg nuclear power station by 20 years beyond its original design life, which will involve major equipment replacement and regulatory approvals.

Committee members raised several questions and concerns during the meeting. These included the affordability and cost-effectiveness of nuclear compared to renewable energy, especially given the fiscal constraints facing the country. There were also questions about the readiness and commercial viability of small modular reactor technology, which is still largely in the design and prototype phase, as well as the status and potential revival of the pebble bed modular reactor programme developed in South Africa.

The committee called for thorough public participation and transparency in the nuclear new build process, as well as ensuring alignment between the nuclear programme and the country’s energy and climate goals.

The department and Eskom committed to providing further information and responding to the committee members' questions, including questions on the demand analysis, cost estimates, and plans to leverage South Africa's nuclear fuel manufacturing capabilities. Committee members also stressed the importance of undertaking rigorous cost-benefit analyses and exploring all financing options, including public-private partnerships and vendor financing models, to ensure the nuclear programme is affordable and provides value for money. Concerns were also raised about the need to update the environmental impact assessments for the proposed nuclear sites given the time that has elapsed since the initial studies were conducted.

Committee Chairperson, Ms Nonkosi Mvano said the committee will continue to exercise oversight on the nuclear new build programme and Koeberg's life extension as these critical energy infrastructure projects progress.