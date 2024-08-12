The Chairpersons of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Mr Nocks Seabi, has welcomed the swift intervention by the Minister of Human Settlements to assist the Swartland Municipality following the collapse of the three dam walls in the area.

“The swift response by the Minster to dispatch an emergency housing team to urgently intervene and assist displaced families whose homes were flooded following the collapse of the Riverlands Dam is testament to a caring government that responds to current challenges,” Mr Seabi said. Mr Seabi also emphasised that the current challenge represents an opportunity for greater collaboration between government departments to ensure that people are settled in areas that are not prone to risks and are below the flood line.

The Chairperson also highlighted the need for integrated planning in the development of human settlement areas, especially the use of the District Development Model, which centralises coordination of services.

Mr Seabi also urged the department and the municipality to urgently deliver building materials when promised to ensure that people do not wait for a long time without adequate shelter. The Chairperson has also urged the National Home Builders’ Registration Council to urgently conclude assessments of structural integrity of damaged properties to enable the start of the rebuilding process.

“In a disaster like this one, no effort must be spared to ensure that people have the necessary shelter, especially because it is winter period and inclement weather can expose people to further hardship. It is also necessary that all government departments contribute and deliver services to ensure that life can continue despite the disaster,” Mr Seabi concluded.