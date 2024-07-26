The Mauritanian British Business Council (MBBC) will partner with the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference for the second consecutive year, linking British investors and companies with trade and investment opportunities in Mauritania.

The MBBC serves to promote sustainable development, share knowledge and best practices, and foster mutually beneficial partnerships between the two countries, offering guidance and support to UK businesses operating in Mauritania. The organization also leads trade missions to Mauritania and develops links with existing trade bodies and local chambers, supported by a robust network that includes British government departments, the Mauritanian Embassy in London and national and international organizations. Under the partnership, MBBC will promote energy investment opportunities to its members and attend the conference with a delegation of British businesses interested in entering or expanding within the Mauritanian market.

UK companies have played a sizable role in Mauritania’s oil and gas sector to date. British multinational bp is set to produce first gas from its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, in partnership with Kosmos Energy, by the end of 2024. With reserves of one billion cubic feet of gas, GTA will establish Mauritania as a major hydrocarbon producer, using export revenue to develop future gas projects like the BirAllah field. Last September, British multinational Shell spudded the PanaCotta-1 well in hopes of finding oil in the promising Block C10 offshore Mauritania.

Mauritania also presents attractive opportunities for UK energy companies in the green hydrogen sector, offering a myriad of prospects for British project developers, service companies and investors. In November 2022, bp signed an MOU with the government of Mauritania to explore the potential for large-scale green hydrogen production in the country, with several commercial projects since launched. The country’s vast co-located solar and wind resources, coupled with its proximity to Europe, positions it as a strategic potential exporter of green hydrogen to the UK amid growing demand for sustainable energies.

“MBBC is a partner of choice for MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024, as the core value of the event is to foster investment and business collaboration with foreign investors. The presence of a British delegation in Dakar, backed by the MBBC, will contribute to leveraging Mauritania's extractive resources for regional energy security and global export,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.