Marriott International, Inc. (JW-Marriott.Marriott.com) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Delaware Investment Limited to open its first JW Marriott luxury safari lodge in the Serengeti, Tanzania. Expected to open in 2026, the lodge will be situated within the Serengeti National Park, a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most renowned safari destinations in Africa, home to endless plains, the incredible Great Migration and some of the largest herds on the planet.

JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge is expected to offer 30 private suites, including two presidential suites, all of which will benefit from their own swimming pool and deck area. Additionally, extensive food, beverage and meeting facilities are planned.

JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge will sit between the Grumeti and Mbalageti rivers, benefitting from the abundant wildlife that accesses the rivers to the north and south alongside stunning views of the plains surrounding the lodge. The Serengeti National Park is an important wildlife conservation and wilderness area in sub-Saharan Africa spanning 5,700 miles². It is the starting point of one of Africa’s greatest wildlife spectacles - the Great Migration, which involves millions of animals travelling a distance of 1,800 miles from Serengeti into the neighbouring Masai Mara between June and September. The “Big Five”, including lion, leopard, buffalo, rhinoceros and African elephant can also be found in Serengeti.

“We are delighted to partner with Delaware Investment Limited for this landmark project in the Serengeti, an exciting new destination for the brand which also signifies our growing commitment to offering enriching experiences for our guests.” said Jenni Benzaquen, SVP, Brand Portfolio Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International.

Serengeti is located approximately 660 kilometres north-west of Dodoma in Tanzania, sharing a border with Kenya. The closest and easiest way to reach the camp is from the Grumeti airstrip, located a 25-minute drive from the site. International visitors can access the lodge from Kilimanjaro International Airport followed by a domestic flight to an airstrip in Serengeti or an eight-hour drive with scenic views of the vast savannas and wildlife along the route.

“It’s a very exciting moment for us to be able to collaborate with Marriott International to debut such a prestigious brand in one of the most iconic wildlife destinations in the world,” said Rishen Patel, Owner of Delaware Investment Limited.

JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge will mark the brand’s second luxury safari lodge in Africa, following the opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge earlier this year in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Marriott International currently operates more than 120 properties in Africa across its portfolio.

