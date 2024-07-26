Independent exploration and production company Marathon Oil entered a five-year LNG sales agreement last year with diversified natural resource company Glencore Energy UK for its equity natural gas from the Alba Field offshore Equatorial Guinea. The agreement aims to optimize gas operations by redirecting partial volumes from the methanol plant to the LNG facility next year. Further boosting gas monetization in the country, the agreement serves to diversify the utilization of gas for the benefit of local communities.

Amid this gas monetization drive, Marathon Oil has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference – scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town – as a silver sponsor. Under the theme Energy Growth Through an Enabling Environment, AEW: Invest in African Energy gathers investors and developers to explore opportunities in Africa’s energy sector. Marathon Oil’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to investing in Africa’s energy future as well as its focus on maximizing Africa’s natural gas resources.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

The Alba Field – one of the nation’s largest gas fields – is vital for the country’s energy landscape, supported by critical infrastructure such as the Alba Plant LPG facility, the Equatorial Guinea LNG plant - operated by Equatorial Guinea LNG Operations - and the Atlantic Methanol Production Company’s (AMPCO) methanol production facility. These projects fall under Equatorial Guinea’s larger Gas Mega Hub (GMH) initiative, which aims to position the country as a regional processing hub for LNG.

Marathon Oil inked a Heads of Agreement last year with Noble Energy and Equatorial Guinea to advance the second and third phases of the GMH in 2023. This agreement builds on the success of the project’s initial phase, which involved tying up the Alen Field in the Gulf of Guinea to the Punta Europa LNG Terminal on Bioko Island, delivering first gas in February 2021. The GMH strategy is a key component in monetizing gas resources both within Equatorial Guinea and regionally. By connecting multiple gas fields - such as the Alen field and the Alba gas field – to centralized processing and export facilities, the GMH not only optimizes resource utilization but also enhances energy security and economic development in the region. Additionally, Marathon’s partnerships with US independent Chevron and other industry leaders have been pivotal in advancing the GMH strategy, ensuring that Equatorial Guinea remains a key player in the regional gas market.

Meanwhile, the company is set to be acquired by multinational energy company ConocoPhillips in an all-stock transaction valued at $22.5 billion - expected to finalize in Q4 2024. This acquisition will integrate Marathon Oil’s robust portfolio and expertise in exploration and production with ConocoPhillips’ own capabilities and expertise as well as a new stream of investments. By combining complementary assets and operational excellence, the merger positions the combined entity to enhance investments in Africa’s energy sector. This strategic alignment is set to drive economic growth and enhance energy security across the continent, leveraging ConocoPhillips’ global reach and Marathon Oil’s established presence in key African markets.

“Marathon Oil’s long-standing operations in Equatorial Guinea, particularly in advancing LNG production and gas infrastructure, reflect its dedication to the country’s energy goals. The company’s contributions, such as the development of the Alba Field and the LNG facility, have been vital for growing the sector and driving economic development,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Returning to this year’s edition of AEW: Invest in African Energy, Marathon Oil will bring a wealth of expertise in exploration, production and sustainable energy practices. By collaborating with industry leaders and African stakeholders, Marathon Oil aims to support the continent’s journey towards energy independence and sustainable development.