MainOne (www.MainOne.net), a leading provider of connectivity and data center services for businesses in West Africa, is excited to announce an additional layer of service to its customer through the Equiano submarine cable. This move provides an additional layer of resiliency for MainOne's enterprise customers, ensuring uninterrupted service to support their growing business online at no additional cost.

Over the past decade, MainOne has enabled the digital transformation journey of these businesses with its pioneering services to operate digital-first business models whereby uninterrupted connectivity is paramount. Recognizing the challenges its customers face in ensuring business continuity amidst network disruptions such as the submarine cut earlier this year, MainOne has taken proactive steps to fortify its network. By incorporating capacity on the Equiano submarine cable into its network, MainOne is offering customers an additional level of redundancy to ensuring more reliable connectivity at all times.

’’We understand the technical complexities and cost associated with building and managing redundant network infrastructure," noted Oluwasayo Oshadami, Director, Solutions Architect at MainOne, Solutions by Equinix. “Our customers can remain focused on the core of their business operations, not on the intricacies of managing multiple networks, fail-overs or resilience. With the integration of Equiano, we are simplifying and eliminating the stress of managing multiple cable connections for our end users. Hence, we give them the peace of mind they deserve.”

Enterprises can be confident that their network is supported by world-class infrastructure that is continuously monitored and maintained by a team of experts. MainOne’s proactive approach in enhancing its network resilience underscores its position as a trusted partner for businesses across West Africa. The integration of Equiano into its network is a testament to this commitment and reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner for businesses in Nigeria.

About MainOne, Solutions by Equinix:

MainOne, Solutions by Equinix, is West Africa’s leading connectivity and managed services provider, delivering innovative services that empower the digital transformation of West Africa and beyond. As an Equinix Company, MainOne is committed to accelerating the growth of digital economies by providing top-tier data center services on Platform Equinix, network connectivity solutions throughout the West African region, and cloud services. The organization’s objectives align with the overarching goal of enhancing internet accessibility, reliability, and affordability for businesses and individuals.

Learn more at: www.MainOne.net

