The 39th edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA) (www.FILDA-Angola.co.ao), held from July 23 to 28 in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone, concluded yesterday with remarkable success, highlighting the participation of 1,771 companies and a significant focus on "Food Security and International Partnerships."

Angola's largest business fair was attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, the Minister of State for the Social Area, Maria do Rosário Bragança, the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro, the Minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu, the Minister of Planning, Victor Hugo Guilherme, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rui Minguês, the Minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water, the Governor of Luanda, Manuel Homem, among various international delegations, ambassadors, and diplomats, reinforcing international partnerships and Angola's commitment to economic diversification and sustainable development.

During the opening ceremony, the Minister of State for the Social Area, Maria do Rosário Bragança, representing the President of the Republic, emphasized the importance of FILDA for strengthening local value chains and promoting economic diversification through international partnerships.

According to the event organizer, Bruno Albernaz, CEO of Grupo Arena, this edition of FILDA decided to honor the Lunda-Cokwe culture, recognizing its crucial role in the development of the artisanal industry and the generation of family incomes. The event recorded over 80,000 visitors and attracted more than 1,771 companies from various sectors and countries, consolidating Angola's position as an attractive center for international business.

International Participation

Italy : With direct support from the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), Italy marked its presence with thirteen companies from sectors such as food, agriculture, oil and gas, industry, equipment, construction, and restoration, standing out for the robustness of their participation. Trade exchanges between the two countries exceeded 840 million euros in the first half of 2024, reflecting Italian investors' confidence in the Angolan market.

: With direct support from the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), Italy marked its presence with thirteen companies from sectors such as food, agriculture, oil and gas, industry, equipment, construction, and restoration, standing out for the robustness of their participation. Trade exchanges between the two countries exceeded 840 million euros in the first half of 2024, reflecting Italian investors' confidence in the Angolan market. Brazil : Brazil confirmed its position as a strategic partner with the presence of 16 companies in various sectors such as beverages, health, logistics, livestock, civil construction, and security, strengthening the solid relations between Angola and Brazil. With direct support from the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Brazilian companies continue to seek opportunities to establish and expand business contacts and market positioning.

: Brazil confirmed its position as a strategic partner with the presence of 16 companies in various sectors such as beverages, health, logistics, livestock, civil construction, and security, strengthening the solid relations between Angola and Brazil. With direct support from the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Brazilian companies continue to seek opportunities to establish and expand business contacts and market positioning. Canada : Canada communicated its intention to expand its presence in Angola through substantial investments, specifically US$6 billion in the mining sector, demonstrating its commitment to the growth and stability of the Angolan market and seeking new strategic partnerships.

: Canada communicated its intention to expand its presence in Angola through substantial investments, specifically US$6 billion in the mining sector, demonstrating its commitment to the growth and stability of the Angolan market and seeking new strategic partnerships. Portugal : The visit of the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro, was a significant moment. With 22 participating companies, Montenegro participated in the Angola-Portugal/2024 Economic Forum, addressing topics such as the agro-industrial sector in Angola, challenges and opportunities, and the importance of logistics chains and certification. Portuguese companies were represented with direct support from the Portuguese Business Association (AEP).

: The visit of the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro, was a significant moment. With 22 participating companies, Montenegro participated in the Angola-Portugal/2024 Economic Forum, addressing topics such as the agro-industrial sector in Angola, challenges and opportunities, and the importance of logistics chains and certification. Portuguese companies were represented with direct support from the Portuguese Business Association (AEP). United States : The 2nd Business Forum between the United States of America and Angola highlighted the expansion of bilateral relations, especially after the recent meeting between Presidents João Lourenço and Joe Biden. The American ambassador to Angola, Tulinabo Mushingi, graced FILDA with his presence and emphasized the growing importance of bilateral trade and investments as drivers for Angola's economic development.

: The 2nd Business Forum between the United States of America and Angola highlighted the expansion of bilateral relations, especially after the recent meeting between Presidents João Lourenço and Joe Biden. The American ambassador to Angola, Tulinabo Mushingi, graced FILDA with his presence and emphasized the growing importance of bilateral trade and investments as drivers for Angola's economic development. China : The China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Business Forum, held on the third day, was a key moment, with China reiterating its commitment to the sustainable development of Lusophone countries. Trade relations between Angola and China reached a significant level, with a business volume of US$30 billion last year, underscoring the importance and dimension of this strategic partnership.

: The China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Business Forum, held on the third day, was a key moment, with China reiterating its commitment to the sustainable development of Lusophone countries. Trade relations between Angola and China reached a significant level, with a business volume of US$30 billion last year, underscoring the importance and dimension of this strategic partnership. Germany : Germany marked its presence with 12 companies from the energy, renewable energy, and industry sectors.

: Germany marked its presence with 12 companies from the energy, renewable energy, and industry sectors. Belarus : Belarus was represented by 6 companies related to the machinery and agriculture sectors.

: Belarus was represented by 6 companies related to the machinery and agriculture sectors. Indonesia : Indonesia was represented in its first participation with 6 companies from the trade, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry sectors.

: Indonesia was represented in its first participation with 6 companies from the trade, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry sectors. South Korea: Making its debut at FILDA, South Korea was represented by 4 companies from the pharmaceutical industry and machinery sectors.

FILDA 2024 served as a platform for critical discussions on logistics, certification, and financial instruments, fundamental for strengthening food security and promoting the quality of Angolan products. Held in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone, FILDA reflects Angola's efforts to improve the business environment through significant political, economic, and social reforms. This year, the fair confirmed itself as a crucial event for establishing Angola on the global trade and investment map, attracting international attention and promoting the country's economic diversification. The Luanda International Fair (FILDA) is one of the most important business events in Angola, functioning as a platform for national and international companies to showcase their innovations, strengthen their business networks, and promote sustainable economic development.