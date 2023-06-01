Liquid C2, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (https://www.Liquid.Tech), a pan-African technology group, has partnered with INOVO to offer its omni-channel cloud contact centre to clients in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and South Africa.

INOVO’s cloud contact centre solution enables businesses to easily optimise channels, supporting processes, data and their workforce to drive efficiencies and boost the customer experience. The solution is completely flexible and scalable, allowing businesses to securely add functionality as they need it.

“Most technology works in functional silos. This is why so many businesses provide disjointed, impersonal and disappointing customer experiences,” says INOVO CEO, Wynand Smit. “Our cloud contact centre solution, combined with our industry knowledge and experience, helps bridge that gap. We enable businesses to easily connect all their existing business apps, systems, customer contact channels and data sources, while adding and leveraging industry-leading DPA, contact centre, analytics and workforce optimisation technologies to boost efficiency and CX. We are focused on providing a single, flexible cloud solution that provides all the resources and insight needed for African businesses to effortlessly make CX improvements,” says Smit.

“This partnership enables businesses to be in full control of their customer journey,” says Winston Ritson, Chief Operations Officer of Liquid C2. “It doesn’t matter if you are a bank, a hotel group, or a retail chain, the most critical element of a business is its customers, and through this solution, we enable seamless and hyper-personalised engagement with customers across all channels. This is what drives business success. We’re all about connecting people across Africa, and we are thrilled to offer our customers a better way to engage with theirs through INOVO’s secure cloud contact centre solution.”

“As a company that continues to invest in connecting the African continent, Liquid is the perfect partner for INOVO. Through their infrastructure, we can ensure fast-delivery and technical capability in-country. Liquid C2 can also aid us immensely in selling our products in new markets as this partnership continues to grow,” says Wynand Smit, CEO of INOVO.

Through their new partnership, Liquid C2 and INOVO stand ready to make it easier and quicker for contact centres to improve their CX end-to-end.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2 is a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group, offering managed cloud and security services, product solutions, and related professional and advisory services in 22 African countries. It operates Africa's widest Azure Stack deployment across four countries and deployed the only African Cyber Security Fusion Centres in South Africa and Kenya, with another four to be launched in 2023. Liquid C2 was selected as an Operator Connect launch partner by Microsoft in six countries. The organisation was a finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 and 2022 in South Africa and a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022. https://Liquidc2.com/

About INOVO:

INOVO is a cloud contact centre solutions provider that focuses on delivering business results rather than just enablement. The company devotes a dedicated team of industry specialists to every customer account to drive continuous improvements in efficiency, productivity and CX. INOVO’s clients vary from 10 to a few thousand seats across several sectors such as: financial services, retail, telecoms, healthcare, BPO, hospitality and travel. For more information, visit https://www.INOVO.Cloud.