The Chargé d'Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Dr. Dede A. Rifai, accompanied by Economic Affairs Officer Robert Edwien W., received a visit from the Head of the International Cooperation Directorate of the Libyan Ministry of Marine Resources, Ahmed Moh. Al-Ghanai, who was accompanied by Ashraf Ibrahim Al Tahir Baryon and Abdulqadir Mousay Saed Aljald. They will be participating in the Freshwater Fish Training for African Countries in Bali on September 8-14, 2024.

This training activity is part of a capacity-building program within the framework of global South-South Cooperation, aimed at sharing and learning best practices in the development of sustainable aquaculture for other developing countries.

The freshwater fish training will be attended by 20 participants from 10 African countries, including Libya. Participants will gain an understanding of the Implementation of Blue Economy in the Fisheries Sector; Tilapia and Catfish Farming with the Biofloc System, as well as Fish Processing and Value Addition for Tilapia and Catfish.

Congratulations and best of luck to the Libyan participants who will be attending the freshwater fish training!