As Libya seeks partners for rebuilding its critical infrastructure and supporting economic recovery, international companies, particularly from Europe and the Middle East, are invited to participate in the country’s reconstruction efforts through public-private partnerships and direct investment. The Libya-Italy Roundtable and VIP Networking Evening – taking place in Rome on September 23 – will showcase the country’s current infrastructure drive and associated investment opportunities, as well as highlight the potential of Italian construction and engineering firms to leverage expertise in power and transportation systems to contribute to the broader reconstruction of Libya’s cities.

As a strategic partner to Libya, Italy has a crucial role to play in rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and supporting energy-related projects. According to Italian energy industry contractor Bonatti, the company’s contracts have increased three-fold since the signing of the $8-billion gas deal between Italian energy major Eni and Libya’s National Oil Corporation, with Bonatti identifying Libya as a promising market for Italian firms. Given its deep ties to Libya’s energy sector, Eni is also well-positioned to expand its involvement in broader infrastructure projects, including the rehabilitation of gas-fired power plants, renewable energy development and power grid modernization.

National Infrastructure Revamp

Efforts to restore Libya’s infrastructure are gradually resuming, with the government rolling out key projects focusing on electricity grids, transportation networks and water supply systems. The General Electricity Company of Libya recently launched construction of a new power substation in Tobruk to improve the city’s electricity network and alleviate pressure on the grid, as well as announced plans for another substation in Lamluda. This accompanies the construction of a 1,320 MW gas-fired plant in South Tripoli, 1,044 MW gas-fired plant in Zliten and a series of solar power projects ranging from 200-1,500 MW in size. While significant investment is still required in the rehabilitation of existing power plants and expansion of the national grid, Libya’s installed generation capacity reached a record 8,200 MW last year, reflecting considerable progress toward closing the country’s power deficit.

Several road and airport rehabilitation projects are also underway, led by the Eastern Libyan Government's Reconstruction and Stabilization Committee. Launched in April, a new airport in Benghazi will feature 12 gates, utilities, a free zone, air cargo and transit infrastructure and aligns with the broader Benghazi Urban Plan, which aims to modernize and expand the city through improvements in urban infrastructure, water canals, green spaces and access to essential services. Meanwhile, Chinese consortium BFI and Tripoli-based Libyan Railroads have launched a new railway development project in eastern Libya, while plans for the $4.5-billion, 554-km Sirte-Benghazi rail project have been revived, which would link the two Mediterranean port cities.

Water availability is another critical priority for Libya, who advanced a new national water and sanitation plan last October, to be implemented in two phases. Between 2024 and 2026, the first phase provides for new drinking water supply systems to be built and existing ones rehabilitated, as well as the improvement of sewerage networks in 19 Libyan cities. The second phase – to be implemented between 2026 and 2050 – will see the construction of 62 new wastewater treatment plants, renovation of 49 plants and maintenance works carried out on nine plants. With a water deficit of approximately 580,000 cubic meters per day, water treatment and supply projects represent a key sector for foreign investment in Libya, along with power generation and transport infrastructure. With strong support from Italian and international companies, Libya is aiming to rebuild its critical infrastructure, which will be central to the country’s long-term economic recovery and growth.

