Facilitated by UNSMIL, the Advisory Committee concluded its inaugural two-day meeting in Tripoli. Participants engaged in productive discussions on the committee's rules of procedures and workplan including plans for the second meeting next week. They also held a structured discussion on the main contentious issues within the existing electoral framework.

UNSMIL Deputy Special Representative Stephanie Koury emphasized that the Advisory Committee, a crucial component of the intra-Libyan political process, is tasked with generating concrete proposals to address these issues.

“While UNSMIL intends to implement a multi-track process, encompassing political, security, and economic tracks, the Advisory Committee must remain focused on the electoral framework, specifically the contentious issues preventing national elections,” Koury addressed the participants. “The Committee is not a political forum. Its credibility hinges on maintaining this focus,” she added.

The outcomes of the Advisory Committee's deliberations will be submitted to UNSMIL to inform the subsequent phases of the political process and support Libyan institutions and decision-makers as they work towards the holding of national elections.