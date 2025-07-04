The Republic of Liberia, as a new non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council starting 2026, reaffirmed on Friday in Rabat, its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and its sovereignty over all its territory, including the Sahara region.

This stance was expressed by Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti during a press briefing following her meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

Nyanti also reiterated her country’s full support to Morocco’s autonomy plan as "the only credible, serious and realistic solution" to the dispute.

The Liberian Foreign Minister pointed out that her country, as a new non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council starting 2026, will continue to support this position.

The Republic of Liberia, she added, also welcomes the growing international consensus and dynamic driven by HM King Mohammed VI, in support of the autonomy plan and the sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara.