The Ministry of Foreign Affairs representing the Government of Liberia signed the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AUCEVAWG) The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 47th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs, Honorable Charlyne A. Taylor, who signed the Convention, reaffirmed Liberia’s commitment to advancing the women, peace and security agenda in Africa.

She noted that Liberia will continue to work with the African Union and all partners in implementing the Convention to protect and empower women and girl’s rights.

Minister Taylor praised the African Union and affiliated organizations for their work in protecting women and girls, and promised that Liberia will accelerate the process of ratifying the convention given that Convention aligns well with the agenda of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. who has made women empowerment and protection of women and girls a key program of his government.

The Vice Chairperson of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Honorable Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, commended Liberia for the bold step and praised Liberia for its impressive record in promoting and protecting women’s rights, well as enhancing women’s participation in government and the economy.

She noted that Liberia is the fifth African country to sign the convention but encouraged Liberia to lead in the ratification process.

Also attending the ceremony were Dr. Ibrahim Nyei, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration; Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, the African Union Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security; and Her Excellency Doris Mpoumou, UNWOMEN Special Representative to the African Union Commission and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.