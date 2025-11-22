With support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Ministry of Health officially received the newly renovated and expanded Arthington Clinic on Friday, along with a freshly constructed Maternal Waiting Home and several additional improvements at the facility.

The ceremony brought together county health authorities, community leaders, religious leaders, partners, and residents who celebrated the transformation of the health center, an upgrade expected to significantly improve healthcare delivery for mothers, children, and the broader Arthington community.

Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, praised the renovation and the new maternal waiting home as timely interventions that align with the Ministry’s priorities of reducing maternal and neonatal deaths. She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all health facilities across the country meet minimum quality standards and deliver patient-centered care.

Speaking on behalf of the County Health Officer, Mr. Joseph Peters, County Health Team Administrator, provided an overview of the initiative. He noted that the renovation and expansion were made possible through the generous support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whose humanitarian arm continues to invest in strengthening community health systems in Liberia. Mr. Peters emphasized that the upgraded facility reflects the county’s commitment to ensuring better healthcare access for residents, especially pregnant women and children in remote communities.

Elder and Sister Haddock, representing the Church, highlighted the Church’s belief in serving humanity and expressed their satisfaction that the partnership is helping to save lives and bring comfort to families in Arthington. They reaffirmed the Church’s willingness to continue supporting health initiatives across Montserrado County.

In special remarks, the 1st Counsellor of the Africa West Area Presidency of the Latter-day Saints, Elder&Sister Adeyinka Ayodeji Ojediran, commended the collaborative effort that brought the project to reality. Elder Ojediran encouraged community members to take ownership of the facility, utilize it fully, and work collectively to maintain it for future generations.

The event also featured community testimonies, including an emotional reflection from Patience, an eight-month pregnant resident of Arthington. She expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and the Latter-day Saints, describing the new maternal waiting home as a “blessing” that will make childbirth safer and more dignified for women in the community.

“I feel happy and hopeful,” she shared. “This place will help many of us who used to worry about long distances and unsafe conditions when it’s time to give birth.”

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic ribbon cutting, the turning over of a key, and a guided tour of the upgraded facility, marking a new chapter in healthcare delivery for the people of Arthington and the surrounding towns.