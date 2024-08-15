The Government of Liberia (GoL) and the European Union (EU) convened on August 13, 2024, for the 12th EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue. The Dialogue was co-chaired by H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, and Ambassador Nona Deprez, Head of the EU Delegation to Liberia. During the Dialogue, the Government of Liberia expressed its profound gratitude to the European Union for its unwavering support as a key partner in development cooperation. The GoL reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with the EU in addressing global challenges and promoting sustainable development. The EU, on its part, emphasized that Team Europe (comprising the EU and its Member States) remains steadfast in its commitment to support the implementation of Liberia’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, focusing on delivering tangible benefits to the Liberian people. The EU also underscored the importance of good governance and transparency as critical elements of this partnership.

The EU has allocated 191 million euros to Liberia for the first phase of its support program, spanning from 2021 to 2027. Both parties agreed to continue their cooperation in areas of mutual interest, aligning with Liberia’s national development plan, which is currently being shaped through broad-based national consultations. The EU pledged its support for Liberia’s development objectives within the framework of the EU Multi-Annual Indicative Programme, which prioritizes:

1. Enhancing and preserving natural resources for growth;

2. Promoting decent jobs and inclusive growth; and

3. Improving financial and democratic governance.

Democracy, Good Governance, and the Rule of Law

The Government of Liberia reiterated its dedication to upholding the Rule of Law, a cornerstone for ensuring good governance and a thriving democracy. The EU commended Liberia for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 General and Presidential Elections and encouraged the GoL to implement the recommendations of the EU Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) and other observation missions.

Both parties acknowledged the positive steps taken by the establishment of the Office of the Ombudsman, ensuring adherence to the 2014 Act Prescribing a National Code of Conduct for All Public Officials and Employees of the Government of Liberia. The EU also welcomed the participation of Civil Society Organizations in the 12th EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue, highlighting Liberia’s commitment to an open and free democratic society.

The GoL’s establishment of the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court was recognized as a testament to its commitment to the rule of law and criminal accountability. The EU and its Member States praised the signing of Executive Order No. 131 by President Joseph Boakai, establishing the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court, and urged the GoL to engage with civil society and legal experts in this vital endeavor.

Human Rights

Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to international treaty obligations concerning Women’s and Children’s Rights, including the development of gender-sensitive policies. The GoL is currently drafting the third revised National Human Rights Action Plan for 2025-2030 and has reactivated its Steering Committee. The EU acknowledged Liberia’s efforts to comply with its international Human Rights obligations and agreed to collaborate on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process.

Both sides emphasized the importance of addressing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and welcomed the National Council of Traditional Chiefs and Elders of Liberia’s decision to suspend the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) throughout the country.

Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability

The Government of Liberia underscored its commitment to environmental sustainability and highlighted several key climate change actions, including the National Climate Change Steering Committee (NCSC), the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), and Liberia’s Revised Nationally Determined Contributions (2021) aiming for a 60% emission reduction by 2030.

The EU expressed its strong concern over deforestation and informed the GoL of the European Union Deforestation Regulation, which ensures that products imported into the EU do not contribute to deforestation. Both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration on environmental sustainability, particularly through the Liberian national development plan and “Team Europe initiatives.”

Regional, Continental, and Global Peace and Security

The Republic of Liberia updated the EU on its candidacy for the United Nations Security Council for the biennium 2026-2027. Both parties expressed their shared commitment to promoting peace, human rights, and respect for international law, and voiced concern over ongoing global conflicts. The EU welcomed Liberia’s initiative to host a Mano River Union conference to enhance regional integration, stability, trade, and development.

Trade, Investment&Economic Cooperation

The Dialogue emphasized the need to improve Liberia’s business and investment climate, with the EU committing to launch a 25 million euro program on private sector development in 2025. This initiative aims to create more jobs and facilitate the use of the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFDS+) instrument, with a provision of 3 million euros.

Cultural Exchange, Youth Employment, Education, Entrepreneurship, and Skills Development

Both sides agreed to focus on improving Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to boost youth skills development and job creation in Liberia. Team Europe will continue to offer fully funded scholarship opportunities for Liberian youth, such as the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master program.

Infrastructure, Technology, and Connectivity

The need to enhance connectivity between Liberia and other ECOWAS countries was recognized as crucial for regional integration and economic development. The EU’s “Global Gateway” initiative was highlighted as a key investment offer, with the EU providing 52 million euros to expand electricity infrastructure in Liberia, connecting an additional 17,064 households, businesses, and public institutions in Grand Bassa, Sinoe, and Grand Kru counties. The 12th EU-Liberia Partnership Dialogue concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continue working together to achieve shared goals of sustainable development, good governance, and regional stability.