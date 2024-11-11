On November 8th, the Chinese Embassy in Liberia and the Liberia-China Friendship Organization jointly held the Seminar on the theme of “Deepen Cooperation, Work Together for Development”. Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, attended and delivered a speech. More than 80 guests attended the seminar, including Hon. Rev. Luther J. Tarpeh, National Chairman of Unity Party, Hon. Nehker E. Gaye, Co-Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Representatives of Liberia, Hon. Siafa G. Sheriff, President of the Liberia-China Friendship Organization , Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, President of the William V.S. Tubman University, Hon. Varney Alieu Jarsey, President of All-Africa Student Union, the teachers and students from Confucius Institute at University of Liberia.

Yin introduced the spirit of the Third Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the outcomes of the Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. He said that China-Liberia Cooperation is facing great opportunities, and that China is willing to work with the Liberian side to implement the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit.China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Liberia and seek common development, so as to promote the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level.

Hon. Tarpeh, Hon. Gaye and Hon. Sheriff highly praised the achievements of China-Liberia practical cooperation, and said that they will continue to promote the friendship and cooperation between China and Liberia and assist Liberia in its better development. The representatives had in-depth exchanges on practical cooperation and development opportunities between China and Liberia, and the atmosphere was warm and friendly.