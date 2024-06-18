Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On June 17, following the passing of the Rt. Hon. Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima in a plane crash on June 10, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, issued a letter of condolence to Hon. Ms. Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi.

In the letter, Foreign Minister KAMIKAWA, on behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, expressed her respect for the Vice President's significant contributions to the development of the Republic of Malawi. Minister KAMIKAWA also extended her sincere condolences to the bereaved family and the Government and people of the Republic of Malawi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.