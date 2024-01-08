At least 583 boot campers graduated from the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Youth Development and Rehabilitation Programme held at Makoanyane Barracks in Maseru on Friday.

The Passout Parade of LDF Bootcamp Serial 6/23 was graced by the presence of the Prime Minister, Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, his Deputy, Justice Nthomeng Majara and other cabinet ministers.

In his closing remarks, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Limpho Tau urged the boot campers to be change agents to make Lesotho a better place for all to live in.

Mr. Tau said when singing the national anthem, they always say that Lesotho is the most beautiful country among other nations, saying in order to realise that cherished dream, the youth should contribute by actions to make Lesotho a beautiful country.

The Minister said Lesotho cannot be a beautiful country if there is no peace and stability, calling on the boot campers to stop doing bad things which will tarnish the good name of the country.

“Youth must make Lesotho a peaceful and stable country suitable for everyone to live in it” he reiterated.

He likened Lesotho to a house that shelters its inhabitants against rain and storms, saying the presence of peace and stability will make the country a better place.

Speaking at the same event, LDF Commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela said the army has been allocated a site within the Makoanyane Barracks premises to build a youth training academy.

He therefore urged the companies to partner in the construction of the intended youth academy which will see many young people trained with tools to make them future leaders of the country.

“The Youth Development and Rehabilitation Programme is an investment where ten years down the line Lesotho will have good leaders,” he stressed.

The army Commander emphasized the need for Lesotho to be a peaceful and stable country, saying the army will never tolerate any attempts to disrupt the prevailing tranquility in the country.

He also said the basics of the training during the boot camp is patriotism, discipline and loyalty.

Also speaking, Major Bokang Melato who is the Youth Development and Rehabilitation Coordinator said the boot camp training was only three weeks, but they managed to cover a lot within such a short space of time.

Major Melato noted that in the first week of training, they invited the National University of Lesotho (NUL) to talk to the boot campers, the second week was spent on training while the final week was about revision.

He therefore congratulated the youth for having been dedicated throughout the three weeks of training, saying should anyone go astray after completing the training, such individuals will be brought back to the camp again.

Major Melato remarked that what they did within the three weeks was not enough to change the behaviour of the youth, appealing to parents and guardians to continue helping the boot campers.

Speaking on behalf of the companies that funded the training, Vodacom Lesotho representative, Mr. Tšepo Ntaopane called for the army to get rid of politics from the boot camp.

He said if politics can be allowed to infiltrate the youth development and rehabilitation programme, they will spoil the initiative that has been made.

On the other hand, he promised to be partners in the investment of the youth through the Vodacom Foundation for production of young people who love their country.

One of the parents Mr. Thetso Morris Thamae appealed to the government to support the army financially to make the boot camp free so that even those from disadvantaged families could also go to the training.

He also promised to be partners with the army to make their children law abiding citizens.

One of the boot campers, Reabetsoe Sematlane promised to be exemplary and be change agents in their respective villages.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane presented awards to six outstanding boot campers for being best in physical fitness, best in drill, outstanding class performance as well as best overall performance.

A moment of silence was observed to remember two boot campers who died in December.

The day was filled with entertainment such as drills, exercises, songs and dances to amuse parents, guardians and those present.