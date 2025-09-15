The organisers of the C&I Energy+Storage Summit Johannesburg (https://Energy-StorageSummit.com/) are pleased to announce the co-location of Water Security Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4n0RaAd) and the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) Conference (https://apo-opa.co/4pth2qk) with the Summit on 4-5 November 2025.

Taking place at the Maslow Hotel, Johannesburg, this strategic alignment brings together over 300 leaders from commercial, industrial, government and finance sectors to address interconnected challenges in energy volatility, water scarcity and sustainable growth. By convening these events under one roof, participants gain unmatched access to cross-sector networking while still having the benefit of sector-specific content and actionable strategies to build resilience amid South Africa's evolving resource landscape.

Water Security Africa: transforming water risks into competitive advantages

Water Security Africa Johannesburg delivers strategies for water reuse, efficiency and sustainable supply, strengthening operations across water-intensive industries like mining, agro-processing and manufacturing in the context of the water-energy-food nexus.

Programme highlights feature a joint opening keynote across all three events on national resilience strategies, a frank discussion questioning the scale of water challenges, sector-specific panels on securing operations from field to factory and pit to plant, project spotlights on innovative reuse and smart management initiatives and discussions on financing large-scale efficiency projects.

Key sessions include case studies from key industry leaders, focusing on quality control, circular models and regulatory compliance. Download the full programme here https://apo-opa.co/4n0RaAd

EIUG Conference: challenges and opportunities facing South Africa’s energy-intensive users

The EIUG Conference builds on the group's 25th anniversary launch event in 2024 to advance policy discussions, technology innovations and long-term strategies for industrial sustainability and competitiveness.

Programme highlights include opening addresses by EIUG Chairman Murendeni Matshinyatsimbi, panels on integrated water-energy risk frameworks and market reforms, project spotlights on high-load growth and solar wheeling, fireside chats on industrial energy storage leadership, debates on small modular reactors and gas as a transitional fuel and a symposium on the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) impacts on sectors like iron, steel and cement. Download the full programme here https://apo-opa.co/4pth2qk

"These co-located events represent a pivotal moment for South Africa's C&I sectors to collaborate on resilient, sustainable solutions that drive economic growth," said Fanele Mondi, CEO of the Energy Intensive Users Group of Southern Africa. "By integrating energy and water agendas, we're equipping leaders with the tools to navigate volatility and unlock new opportunities."

With dedicated networking forums and exhibits, the events foster partnerships to accelerate projects in renewable energy, storage and water infrastructure.

