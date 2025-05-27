Andrew Inglis, Chairman and CEO of upstream energy company Kosmos Energy, has joined this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference – set for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – as a speaker. Inglis’ participation at the event reinforces Kosmos Energy’s commitment to fostering a transparent, collaborative and opportunity-driven energy environment across the continent, and follows a series of milestones made by the company in recent months.

With operations spanning Senegal, Mauritania, Ghana, and Equatorial Guinea, Kosmos Energy continues to drive development across African energy markets and economies. From oil exploration and production to LNG development and exports, the company strives to unlock deepwater resources across the continent. Inglis’ participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 aligns with this goal, with anticipated insights showcasing ongoing projects and future investment plans.

In the natural gas sector, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 project – a joint venture between Kosmos Energy and supermajor bp – exported its first cargo of LNG in April 2025. Production at the field, which straddles the maritime boundary between Mauritania and Senegal, is now ramping up to the contracted sales volume, with potential to push higher towards, or beyond, the nameplate capacity of the floating LNG (FLNG) vessel of 2.7 million tons per annum. The project achieved first LNG production in February after the first well was officially opened in December 2024.

In Equatorial Guinea, Kosmos Energy and its partners recently completed an infill drilling program on the Ceiba and Okume fields and activity is now focusing on well work to support current production levels. In addition, Kosmos Energy is working with the operator to reprocess existing seismic with modern technology to high grade the future infill drilling potential. The company sees opportunity offshore Equatorial Guinea and aims to develop an even deeper understanding of the subsurface before the next drilling campaign. Kosmos Energy holds a 40% participating interest in Block G, where the Ceiba and Okume fields are located, as well as interest in several other exploration blocks.

Inglis’ participation as a speaker at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 reflects Kosmos Energy’s commitment to energy development in Africa. The company’s involvement in this year’s event – which serves as Africa’s premier energy platform – highlights a drive to advance Africa’s upstream oil and gas ambitions and its experience across several basins across the continent.

“Kosmos Energy has played a pivotal role in unlocking Africa’s hydrocarbon potential, particularly in markets like Senegal, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana. Inglis’ participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies underscores the importance of long-term investment, strategic partnerships and the role of independent operators in shaping Africa’s energy future,” states Tomás Gerbasio, Vice President of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber.