Breast cancer patients in Kenya are set to benefit from a major cost reduction in treatment, with sessions expected to drop from KES 120,000 to KES 40,000 following a landmark partnership between the Ministry of Health and Roche East Africa.

Presiding over the event, Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale officially launched the collaboration between the Ministry—through the Social Health Authority (SHA)—and Roche East Africa. This partnership aims to strengthen financial protection for patients battling cancer, one of Kenya’s leading non-communicable diseases (NCDs), in line with the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a bold step toward improving access to affordable, quality cancer care, particularly for breast cancer patients. Under the agreement, the cost per treatment session is capped at KES 40,000, with no co-payment required from patients. The partnership will be rolled out across all SHA-contracted facilities—including public, faith-based, and private hospitals—ensuring equitable access to care.

Key components of the collaboration include:

Enhanced access to essential cancer medicines and diagnostics

Capacity-building and training for healthcare workers in breast and cervical cancer management

Expanded screening and early detection efforts to support timely intervention and better health outcomes

In his remarks, Hon. Duale reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to transforming Kenya’s health system, highlighting ongoing reforms such as the rollout of digital health tools to combat counterfeit medicines and unqualified practitioners.

“This partnership is not only about reducing treatment costs; it’s about saving lives, promoting equity, and reinforcing the integrity of our healthcare system,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

The event was attended by a high-level delegation led by Roche East Africa General Manager Ms. Jacqueline Wambua. Also present were Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Ms. Mary Muthoni, SHA Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed, Acting SHA CEO Mr. Robert Ingasira, Pharmacy and Poisons Board CEO Dr. Fred Siyoi, and KMPDC CEO Dr. David Kariuki.