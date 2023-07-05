UNCDF Kenya Country Office in partnership with the Office of Controller of Budget and in collaboration with the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA), Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA), the, Council of Governors, (CoG) and Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is holding a workshop to support 20 County governments to develop their mid-term revenue enhancement action plans (REAPs).

This comes in the wake of the four previous TADAT phases completed in December 2020 – April 2023 in 20 Counties - Mombasa, Kilifi, Makueni, Kisumu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Lamu, Tana River, West Pokot, Busia, Narok, Nairobi, Meru, Nakuru, Kericho, TransNzoia, Kakamega, Kirinyaga and Kisii. Through this initiative, UNCDF and its partners support the evolving Kenya’s devolution process delivered through the UN Joint Programme on Devolution in Kenya and other UNCDF programme vehicles.

According to the Comprehensive Own Source Revenue Potential and Tax Gap Study of County Governments prepared by the Commission on Revenue Allocation in June 2022, own source revenue mobilization is an important aspect in adherence to fiscal responsibility principles especially in light of the constrained national fiscal framework. The report set clear targets which Counties can work towards in their revenue mobilization and reform journey.

UNCDF is very grateful to the Commission on Revenue Allocation for taking lead, including the support of the Office of Controller of Budget, Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA) and the respective County governments for their participation to this initiative and looks forward to working closely with the remaining 27 County governments on upcoming TADAT assessments.