Angola – one of the biggest oil and gas producers in Africa – relies on innovative drilling solutions to sustain production above one million barrels per day. Well integrity is crucial to minimize losses and optimize output as the country incentivizes exploration across its onshore and offshore acreage.

During the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) pre-conference technical program – taking place ahead of the main event on October 1 – oilfield services company KAESO Energy Services will lead a workshop titled Maintaining Well Integrity to Minimize Financial Losses: A Mechanical Solution-Based Approach. The company’s General Manager Jorge de Morais and Technical&HSE Advisor Landry Pouna will conduct the session, exploring the significance of well integrity and mechanical solutions to mitigate risks and prevent financial setbacks.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Angola currently has over 40 concessions in operation, including 16 under production, 27 under exploration and four under development. The country has also opened 29 block opportunities for investment while negotiating terms for companies that qualified under the 2023 bid round – a 12-block tender which concluded in January 2024. This year, Angola anticipates 43 wells to be spud as part of ongoing upstream campaigns. To compliment new campaigns, the government is instituting an incremental production initiative which aims to incentivize near-field exploration in Angola. The first well of this initiative – the Likembe-01 well in the ExxonMobil-operated Block 15 – uncovered hydrocarbons in May 2024.

Going forward, drill campaigns kicking off in both proven plays such as the offshore Lower Congo and Kwanza basins, as well as frontier basins such the onshore and shallow water Namibe and Benguela basins will require technological innovation to maximize production while reducing costs and environmental impact.

In alignment with the AOG 2024 theme – Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola – the KAESO Energy Services workshop will provide essential knowledge for professionals aiming to enhance well integrity and operational efficiency. The session supports the industry’s goal of maximizing resource recovery and ensuring sustainable production practices and will be of benefit for drilling managers, completion managers, reservoir managers, well architecture teams and more.

Participants will expand their knowledge of mechanical solutions for maintaining well integrity, focusing on risk reduction and financial loss prevention. Key topics include gas-tight sealing capabilities, mechanical integrity and operational optimization to avoid costly remedial cementing operations. Additionally, the workshop will present an overview of proposed solutions, comparing and contrasting different approaches with supporting examples. Attendees will gain insights into the mechanics, implementation steps, challenges and limitations associated with these solutions.

Participants will gain strategic insights from industry experts de Morais and Pouna. Access the pre-conference technical program here (https://apo-opa.co/3WyHx16).