As we commemorate this milestone, we reaffirm that sustainable development and peace are only possible when women and girls are equal partners in shaping the future of Somalia.

As the world marks 25 years since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), we, the undersigned, reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing women’s leadership and participation in peacebuilding, security, and governance across Somalia. We call upon the Federal Government of Somalia, the United Nations, and all development and humanitarian partners to strengthen their efforts toward the meaningful inclusion of women and girls in all peace and security processes.

Somalia has shown steadfast commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda through the adoption of national and local action plans aligned with UNSCR 1325 and is now developing its second National Action Plan. Long before the Resolution’s adoption, Somali women were already advancing its principles, most notably through the historic “sixth clan” movement that secured their place in peacebuilding and political processes. While progress has been made, significant efforts are needed to ensure lasting peace and security amidst continuing security challenges. Addressing conflicts and improving safety and security in Somalia requires women’s increased participation in peace processes and in the security sector while also building on achievements so far – women’s increased representation in legislatures and leadership roles, and a constitutional amendment mandating a 30% quota for women in electoral laws.

