Open Day on Women, Peace and Security
BACKGROUND:
Somalia has shown steadfast commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda through the adoption of national and local action plans aligned with UNSCR 1325 and is now developing its second National Action Plan. Long before the Resolution’s adoption, Somali women were already advancing its principles, most notably through the historic “sixth clan” movement that secured their place in peacebuilding and political processes. While progress has been made, significant efforts are needed to ensure lasting peace and security amidst continuing security challenges. Addressing conflicts and improving safety and security in Somalia requires women’s increased participation in peace processes and in the security sector while also building on achievements so far – women’s increased representation in legislatures and leadership roles, and a constitutional amendment mandating a 30% quota for women in electoral laws.
CALL TO ACTION:
As the world marks 25 years since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), we, the undersigned, reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing women’s leadership and participation in peacebuilding, security, and governance across Somalia. We call upon the Federal Government of Somalia, the United Nations, and all development and humanitarian partners to strengthen their efforts toward the meaningful inclusion of women and girls in all peace and security processes.
We urge:
- Expanded roles for women in political, peace and security processes at local, regional, and national levels to ensure that decision-making reflects the voices and priorities of women and communities.
- Increased investment in localizing the WPS agenda, ensuring that women in remote, conflict-affected, and marginalized areas directly benefit from peacebuilding, security, and recovery initiatives.
- Transparent, inclusive and accountable implementation of Somalia’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, including regular public reporting and mechanisms for community and civil society feedback.
- Full inclusion of women in the security sector reform’s decision-making processes, peace negotiations, and post-conflict reconstruction, recognizing their vital contributions to building sustainable peace and security.
- Strengthened coordination and resource mobilization, led by the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development in collaboration with relevant Somali authorities and local and international partners, to ensure coherent national implementation of the WPS agenda at all levels of government.
- Enhanced protection and support mechanisms for women human rights defenders, peacebuilders, and survivors of conflict-related violence, ensuring access to justice, sexual and reproductive health and rights and psychosocial services, and economic reintegration opportunities.
As we commemorate this milestone, we reaffirm that sustainable development and peace are only possible when women and girls are equal partners in shaping the future of Somalia.
Signed:
-
Mohamed Bashir Omar, Director General, Federal Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development
-
El-Khidr Daloum, Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, UN Somalia
-
Nelli Mikkola, Deputy Head of Mission to Somalia, Embassy of Finland
-
Gertrud Kümmel Birk, Deputy Head of Mission to Somalia and Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Denmark
-
Zahra Mohamed Ahmed, AWLN Somalia Chapter Chairman/SWDC Executive Director/Civil Society Organizations-CSOs/Women-led Organizations Representative