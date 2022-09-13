Following the confirmation of the result of the Presidential Election of the Republic of Angola, which was held in August 24, the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves LOURENÇO, President of the Republic of Angola will be held on September 15.
Considering the importance of the bilateral relationship between Japan and Angola, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch Mr. SAKURADA Yoshitaka, a Member of the House of Representatives of Japan and Vice-Chairperson of Japan-African Union (AU) Parliamentary Friendship League, as well as Chairperson of Japan-Angola Parliamentary Friendship Association, as Special Envoy of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio, to Angola to attend the ceremony.
With this dispatch, Japan wishes to offer its congratulations on the inauguration of President LOURENÇO and further promote the cordial and cooperative relationship between Japan and Angola including TICAD 8 follow-ups.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.