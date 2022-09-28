On September 28, commencing at 10:10 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H. E. Ambassador Albert SHINGIRO, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi, during his visit to Japan to attend the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Abe. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Hayashi expressed his gratitude to Minister Shingiro for his attendance at the State Funeral for Former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo. In response, Minister Shingiro expressed his appreciation for invitation to the State Funeral.
- In addition, Minister Hayashi expressed his willingness to support the effort by Burundi to work for regional peace, stability, and development. In response, Minister Shingiro showed his appreciation to the assistances by Japan so far, most notably food assistance, and his intention to continue working hard for the regional stability and development.
- The two Ministers exchanged views on the situation of Ukraine, and confirmed the importance of coordination among members of the international community in response to the crisis. Minister Hayashi also stressed the importance of strengthening food security and transparency and fairness of development finance, and the both sides confirmed to cooperate with each other on this issue. They also confirmed to work for further development of bilateral relations, following up on the outcome of TICAD 8.
