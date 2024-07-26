South African fuel cell component manufacturer Isondo Precious Metals (https://apo-opa.co/3zTFN9E) will launch operations at its advanced manufacturing facility in Johannesburg this August, processing platinum group metals (PGMs) for use in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and green hydrogen technologies. Vinay Somera, Isondo Precious Metals CEO, will speak at the Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) Summit (https://CriticalMineralsAfrica.com/) in Cape Town this November, discussing the pathway to first commercial operations at the facility and future investment plans.

Somera is expected to discuss the current opportunities shaping South Africa’s PGMs market (https://apo-opa.co/4dhRhCh) and the country’s role in the global green hydrogen and EV supply chain, given its substantial PGMs reserves that account for 90% of the global share. Clean hydrogen demand is forecast to increase to between 125-585 million tons per annum by 2050, enhancing South Africa's potential to attract new critical mineral-focused investments.

The Critical Minerals Africa 2024 summit on November 6 - 7 serves to position Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference (https://AECWeek.com) on November 4 - 8, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town.

Rising demand for green hydrogen also presents South Africa with the opportunity to advance job creation and local skills development, providing its workforce with next-generation clean energy technologies and technical acumen. Last April, Isondo Precious Metals began recruiting young graduates for its upcoming electrolyzer manufacturing facility, supporting South Africa’s local content development (https://apo-opa.co/3zS5GGU) agenda. At CMA 2024, Somera will participate in high-level panel discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking sessions, highlighting opportunities for global investors in Africa’s PGMs, as well as best practices for maximizing critical mineral processing and value-added activities.