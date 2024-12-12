Xylem Egypt Manufacturing LCC (www.Xylem.com/en-eg) has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, a global standard for quality management that reinforces Xylem's commitment to quality, performance, and operational excellence.

Xylem Egypt received ISO 9001 certification in Q3 2024, focused on manufacturing, assembling, and maintaining pump systems and accessories. Awarded and administered by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 9001 demonstrates a company's commitment to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve quality management.

This certification affirms that Xylem's Egypt operations meet customer expectations for reliability and value among pump systems.

Xylem Egypt Manufacturing is one of the global water technology leader's leading hubs. It delivers water solutions for customers in all major verticals, including public and private sectors, spanning utilities, industrial, commercial, and residential products and services.

"Water is a crucial part of Egypt, North Africa, and the Middle East's present and future, and we are committed to bring the best, affordable, and most efficient water solutions to all our customers. ISO 9001 is a milestone in our journey to consistently improve our innovation and delivery, and we continue refining processes, developing innovative solutions, and setting new benchmarks in quality and customer satisfaction," says Ahmed Abdel Hakiem, General Manager, Manufacturing, Xylem Egypt.

Made In Egypt

Xylem Egypt and its partner network have supported major and mega projects across the region, including:

Abu Rawash treatment plant

Gerza irrigation treatment project

Alexandria wastewater pumping station renovations

Ministerial District (New Administrative Capital) HVAC and plumbing

New Alamein City Downtown&Towers water systems, and

South Valley (Toushka) Irrigation Project

In 2021, Xylem opened a regional office in Egypt. In 2023, Xylem and the Tiba Manzalawi Group opened the Xylem Egypt Plant, a local manufacturing and assembly hub supporting Xylem's market-leading pumps and other water solutions.

The ISO 9001 certification bolsters these local developments, underscoring Xylem's focus on quality and affirming its commitment to international standards.

The certification demonstrates that Xylem's "Made in Egypt" products and services adhere to the high standards that thousands of customers have come to expect. This certification sets the stage to introduce Xylem's upcoming "Made in Egypt" campaign, spotlighting Xylem Egypt's capabilities as a world-class manufacturing hub and dedication to innovation that meets international standards.

"We are very proud of this achievement and on behalf of Xylem, I want to congratulate the Egyptian team for the certification. ISO 9001 certification requires elaborate, multi-year work over many stages to establish quality management systems and prove to ISO inspectors that they have earned this distinction. Egypt is a significant region in our global network. It's one of Xylem's most important markets, serving the country as well as the surrounding region," says Chetan Mistry, Xylem Africa's Strategy and Marketing Manager.

Solving Water in Egypt and Beyond

Built to last and backed by robust guarantees, extensive warranties, and skilled technical support, Xylem's pumps deliver high value through energy efficiency and low maintenance.

Xylem's pump solutions include leading brands such as Lowara, Flygt, and Godwin, serving a broad range of applications including dewatering, HVAC, sanitation and hygiene, corrosive liquids, water desalination and recycling, fire suppression, and port systems, meeting these and many other key requirements in water supply chains.

Congratulations to Xylem Egypt Manufacturing LCC for achieving ISO 9001: 2015 certification in manufacturing, assembling, and maintaining pumps and pump accessories.

To find out more about how Xylem delivers water solutions across the world at the highest global standards and learn about Xylem Egypt's commitment to quality, contact the regional office in 10th of Ramadan City, Sharqia, or visit www.Xylem.com/en-eg.