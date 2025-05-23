The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, today signed a Non‑Honouring of Financial Obligations for Multilateral Development Banks (NHFO‑MDB) policy to secure a EUR250 million financing package arranged by Standard Chartered.

The agreement, concluded on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2025 in Algiers, was signed by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC and Mr. Sujithav Sarangi, Executive Director, Development&Agency Finance at Standard Chartered Bank.

ICIEC’s NHFO‑MDB policy insures the financing provided by Standard Chartered (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered (Kenya) and DZ Bank to the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB). The funds will support an eligible portfolio of infrastructure, energy and trade‑finance initiatives in six common member states of ICIEC and TDB—Mozambique, Uganda, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt and Senegal—by providing credit enhancement to the lenders and thereby unlocking critical capital for high‑impact projects.

Dr Khalafalla said, “By providing ICIEC’s NHFO-MDB insurance cover to this landmark facility, we are doing more than mitigating risk—we are fast‑tracking development. Such facility empowers TDB to accelerate infrastructure, energy and trade projects that will light homes, connect markets and create dignified jobs across six of our common member states. It is a clear demonstration of how Islamic finance can mobilize private resources for inclusive, sustainable growth.”

Sujithav Sarangi, Executive Director, Development&Agency Finance, Standard Chartered says: “We are proud to partner with ICIEC on yet another impactful project. The success of this project is rooted in the significant, and tangible, benefits this development will bring. Our enduring partnership with ICIEC exemplifies our shared mission to drive meaningful impact in the communities and markets we support.”

The transaction underscores ICIEC’s commitment to deploy innovative risk‑mitigation solutions that advance the IsDB Group’s objective of fostering inclusive, resilient and sustainable development across its member countries.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

