ICD is investing EUR 40 million in the Nakkaş-Başakşehir section as part of a EUR 1.04 billion funding package.

The project incorporates solar energy and LED lighting, aiming to cut energy use and emissions significantly.

It’s backed by a consortium led by Rönesans Holding, with support from MDBs and ECAs.

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-ps.org) has signed a EUR 40 million to co-finance the Nakkaş-Başakşehir section of Türkiye Northern Marmara Highway Project.

The Project aimes to enhance Istanbul’s east-west connectivity, improve road safety and reduce congestion. It is being developed under a build-operate-transfer agreement by a consortium led by Rönesans Holding A.Ş. in partnership with Samsung C&T Corporation and other Korean investors. It involves a 31.3-km toll road, including a 1.6-km cable-stayed bridge and multiple overpasses and underpasses.

ICD’s EUR 40 million contribution is part of a broader EUR1.04 billion senior debt package, fully financed by international institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), alongside Atradius and SERV as European export credit agencies, ICIEC, and a consortium of commercial lenders.

Thanks to Solar Energy Production System to be installed within the scope of the Nakkaş-Başakşehir project, which has "sustainability" at the center of its design, the clean energy obtained from solar panels will meet the energy needs of the highway's operation and management (O&M) center and service stations.

The installation of over 4,500 LED lamps, replacing sodium lamps, will cut energy consumption by 37.5%, saving over 35 MWh. Within the scope of the project, in which all O&M highway vehicles are planned to be hybrid or electric, it is expected to save approximately 112 thousand liters of fuel annually.

While the Nakkaş-Başakşehir Highway Project is expected to prevent 7.9 million tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 30 years, in particular, it will reduce particulate matter (PM) emissions by 1,399 tons, nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 58,699 tons and sulfur dioxide (SO2) by 95 tons. tons reduction is aimed.

About Rönesans Group:

Rönesans Holding, the conglomerate's leading investment entity headquartered in Ankara, is the 53rd largest international contracting company globally and one of the largest in Europe. With operations spanning 30 countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, including subsidiaries such as Ballast Nedam in the Netherlands and Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH in Germany, Rönesans has been operating as the main contractor and investor successfully for 30 years in construction, energy, healthcare, real estate development and industrial investments. Putting resilience and growth through innovation at the core of the company, with a priority on sustainability and social development, Rönesans has developed projects supporting students with scholarships, academic platforms and initiatives; been a signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2015; and a signatory of the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles since 2016.

Under the leadership of its president, Erman Ilıcak, Rönesans, along with its partners GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung C&T, TotalEnergies, and IFC of the World Bank Group (minority shareholder in the group), has invested more than EUR8 billion into pioneering projects globally.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is a multilateral financial institution established in 1999. ICD promotes economic development in member countries by financing private sector projects, fostering competition and entrepreneurship, offering advisory services, and encouraging cross-border investments. It holds strong credit ratings, including A2 by Moody’s, A+ by Fitch, and A- by S&P. ICD focuses on Shari’ah-compliant financing for projects like infrastructure and private equity funds, aiming to create jobs and boost exports.For more information, visit: www.ICD-ps.org.