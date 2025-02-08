The Republic of Iraq reiterated, on Saturday, its constant position in support of the Kingdom of Morocco's territorial integrity, praising the international momentum in favor of the autonomy plan for the resolution of the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.
This stance was expressed by Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, during a joint press briefing following his talks in Rabat with Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates MFA Nasser Bourita. This official position was highlighted in the joint communiqué by both parties.
The Iraqi foreign minister commended Morocco's efforts to reach a realistic political solution based on consensus, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.