Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Badr Abdelatty, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, held a telephone conversation on Monday, to discuss the latest regional developments following the cessation of the Zionist regime’s military aggression against Iran.

In the conversation, Araghchi pointed to the widespread condemnation of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran by the international community—especially Islamic countries and key regional organizations.

He criticized the failure of two responsible international bodies, namely the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency, to condemn the attacks, and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm pursuit of identifying the aggressor and obtaining reparations.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister welcomed the end of the Zionist regime’s aggression and stressed his country’s continued efforts to help de-escalate tensions in the region, including efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.