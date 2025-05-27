The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) is proud to welcome IPT Africa, a leading pan-African cross-border payment and collections platform, as its newest member.

Headquartered in Mauritius, IPT Africa empowers global businesses to operate seamlessly across the African continent. With access to real-time FX pricing, multi-currency virtual wallets, and on-the-ground collection and payout capabilities in 40+ African currencies, IPT Africa is uniquely positioned to solve the challenges many Canadian businesses face when transacting with Africa.

Mark Sullivan, founder and CEO of IPT Africa, will address the Africa Accelerating 2025 (http://apo-opa.co/4mDlPEc) conference in Toronto on September 9th this year, during the flagship program of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, which serves to accelerate Canada-Africa trade and investment.

“We are delighted to welcome IPT Africa to the Chamber,” said Garreth Bloor, President of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. “Their expertise in navigating payment complexities across Africa makes them a valuable partner for Canadian companies seeking to scale operations and strengthen ties with the continent.”

Canadian businesses, from mining and infrastructure giants to agile SMEs, often face barriers such as:

Limited access to local currencies

Delayed or failed payment settlements

Managing Pan African Payroll

Difficulty repatriating funds

High FX costs and regulatory hurdles

IPT Africa’s platform addresses these issues with same-day or next-day settlement, AI-driven compliance, and full transparency through a cloud-native dashboard designed for operational ease and peace of mind.

“Africa is closer than you think, when you have the right partner,” said Mark O Sullivan, CEO of IPT Africa. “We’re excited to collaborate with Canadian companies and the Chamber to drive real impact through reliable financial infrastructure and smart technology.”

About IPT Africa:

IPT Africa is a leading B2B cross-border payment platform enabling collections, payments, and treasury solutions across Africa and emerging markets. With operations in 21+ African countries and support for 150+ global currencies, IPT Africa delivers real-time liquidity, compliance, and settlement solutions to help international companies scale faster and operate more efficiently across borders. Learn more at www.IPTAfrica.com

About the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business:

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating trade, investment, and business partnerships between Canada and African markets. For over 30 years, the Chamber has been a platform for dialogue, policy engagement, and business matchmaking across sectors and borders. Learn more at www.CanadaAfrica.ca