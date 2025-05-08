Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the leading platform for promoting trade and investment across the African continent, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the UK Government for the 11th edition of The Africa Debate, taking place on Wednesday, 2 July 2025 at the historic Guildhall in the City of London.

As the UK’s leading forum for high-level dialogue on Africa’s economic trajectory, The Africa Debate 2025 will convene over 500 senior leaders from government, finance, and industry to explore this year’s theme: “Harnessing Natural Capital for Growth”. The agenda will examine how African nations can leverage their abundant resources – from critical minerals and biodiversity to human capital – to build globally competitive industries, enhance intra-African value chains, and deliver inclusive, sustainable development.

The event comes at a strategically important moment: just over one year into the new UK Government, as it sets out a renewed international agenda focused on trade, investment, and strategic partnership with Africa.

The Rt Hon. the Lord Collins of Highbury, Minister for Africa, commented: “The UK recognises the critical role Africa plays in the global economy and in shaping a sustainable, inclusive future. We are proud to support The Africa Debate as a strategic platform to deepen trade and investment ties with African partners and boost mutual economic growth between our countries. Our ambition in our new approach to Africa is to support the scale-up of transformative green growth across the continent – and the UK stands ready to be a long-term, trusted partner in that journey.”

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa, added: “Our collaboration with the UK Government is a major milestone for The Africa Debate. With a new administration in place, this is a crucial opportunity to shape a modern and meaningful UK-Africa relationship centred on mutual benefit. As African economies focus on industrialisation, value addition, and sustainable investment, we are proud to offer a platform that connects the UK’s financial expertise and private sector strength with Africa’s vast economic potential.”

The Africa Debate 2025 will feature head of state and ministerial keynotes, alongside high-level plenaries and curated side events that convene senior leaders from across Africa and the global investment community. This year’s agenda will examine how the continent can harness its natural capital – through the lenses of finance, industrialisation, and digital innovation – to drive long-term value creation and sustainable development. Our strategic partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to forging deeper, future-oriented relationships with African partners – focused on mobilising investment at scale, promoting inclusive economic growth, and co-creating resilient solutions to shared global challenges.

Media Contact:

Invest Africa

Email: pippa.vanbreda@investafrica.com



Websites:

Invest Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4k2YU2U)

The Africa Debate (https://apo-opa.co/43u2xbJ)

About The Africa Debate:

The Africa Debate is London’s premier investment forum dedicated to shaping the future of African trade, investment, and economic transformation. Now in its 11th year, the event serves as a critical platform for global businesses, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders to engage in high-level discussions on Africa’s evolving role in the global economy.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business and investment platform, that drives trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years’ experience in Africa, we provide our network with trusted market insights, tailored business support, and platforms for meaningful engagement. Our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, investors, policy makers, and entrepreneurs, united by a shared commitment to building sustainable opportunity across Africa.