The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has launched an CHF40 million regional emergency appeal to bolster mpox preparedness and response across Africa. This funding will help us reach 30 million people in countries with an active outbreak, including DRC and neighbouring countries at high risk of the virus spreading further.

Mohammed Omer Mukhier, IFRC Regional Director says:

“It’s a serious situation that could potentially spread like wildfire across the continent and beyond, if we don’t act fast. We have already ramped up our mpox response in DRC which is bearing the brunt of this mpox outbreak putting its neighbours at high risk.”

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has become the epicentre of a rapidly escalating mpox epidemic. The virus is now in all 26 provinces of the DRC, with different variants (‘clades’) being spread simultaneously. Alarmingly, cross-border transmission from the DRC’s eastern regions, particularly North and South Kivu, is rising, affecting non-endemic countries like Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya. Meanwhile, outbreaks in endemic countries such as Nigeria, Central African Republic, South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire are re-emerging or escalating. This marks the first time that sustained transmission of multiple variants is being reported concurrently both endemic and non-endemic regions across Africa.

Dr Irene Kiiza, IFRC, Manager - Africa, Health and Care in Disaster and Climate Crises says:

“We are quickly deploying available resources to focus on hotspots like DRC and Burundi, but we need more to ensure the virus is contained. Our priority is to curb the spread of the virus through community-based surveillance, contact tracing, mental health support and targeted interventions partnering with local health authorities and communities.”

In response to this crisis, the DRC Red Cross has intensified its efforts. Leveraging skills and strategies honed through the Community Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness Programme (CP3) with USAID and the Programmatic Partnership with the European Union, DRC Red Cross volunteers are actively engaged in health information dissemination, community-based surveillance, and the provision of psychosocial support. USAID also provided additional funding since April 2024 to support the DRC Red Cross response to mpox in Equateur, one of the hardest hit provinces.

Mercy Laker, IFRC Head of Country Cluster Delegation, Kinshasa:

“We have been working in the mpox response as well as other disease outbreaks such as Ebola and COVID-19. Our team, including staff and volunteers, are on the ground, helping keep communities safe during this tough time. The funding from the appeal will help boost our operations in DRC and Burundi.”

In Burundi, the government has a comprehensive response plan to tackle the ongoing health crisis. With more than 100 active cases, the Burundi MOH is focused on boosting the capacity of health facilities and laboratories nationwide, while the Burundi Red Cross is providing direct support to affected communities to ensure they are aware of the risks and can access the care available.

Through this appeal, the IFRC will strengthen African National Societies’ capabilities to fulfil their auxiliary role and support national governments in enhancing disease surveillance, providing community health education, providing care and support for mpox patients - and delivering psychosocial support. The response will be tiered, with specific interventions tailored to the level of outbreak in each country including heightened risk case importation, imported cases and established mpox transmission.