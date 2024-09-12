On the sidelines of Madagascar’s Blue Economy celebrations, AU-IBAR together with the Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy organised a National Stakeholders Consultative and Validation Workshop in Antananarivo from September 9 to 11, 2024. The workshop aimed to align Madagascar’s agricultural investment plans and fisheries and aquaculture strategies with the African Union’s Policy Framework and Reform Strategy for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Africa (PFRS). In addition, it focused on climate change adaptation and the integration of global instruments to enhance Madagascar’s resilience in these sectors.

Representing Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, Mr. Rafik Nouaili emphasized the crucial need for harmonizing national policies with continental frameworks such as the PFRS and global initiatives. He commended the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, including the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, the University of Toliara’s Institute of Fisheries Sciences and Marine Sciences, private sector partners, and NGOs, for their significant contributions to advancing Madagascar’s fisheries sector.

Mr. Nouaili also acknowledged the work of Dr. Nessan Désiré Coulibaly, the national consultant, whose recommendations have been essential in guiding the alignment process. He highlighted the importance of the PFRS and the EU-funded FishGov2 initiative, which support AU member states in achieving sustainable fisheries and aquaculture as part of Agenda 2063. These frameworks are designed to enhance environmental sustainability, food security, and the livelihoods of those reliant on the sector.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Tilahy Désiré, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy, stressed the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in accelerating the implementation of strategies that align with national, regional, and continental objectives. He also underscored the need for strong regional and international collaboration to ensure the long-term sustainability of marine ecosystems.

Key Sessions and Outcomes

The workshop agenda included focused discussions on:

- Climate change adaptation strategies

- Aligning national fisheries and aquaculture strategies with the PFRS

- Integrating agricultural investment plans with climate change policies

- Domestication of relevant global instruments

Participants engaged in breakout sessions and collaborative discussions to develop actionable recommendations aimed at strengthening Madagascar’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors. The workshop concluded with plenary sessions to adopt consultancy reports and finalize key recommendations.

In closing, Minister Paubert Tsimanaoraty Mahatante emphasized the importance of promptly and effectively implementing the workshop’s recommendations. He expressed his gratitude to AU-IBAR for their ongoing support and commitment to advancing Madagascar’s blue economy and fisheries management.

By aligning its policies with the PFRS and focusing on climate resilience, Madagascar is well-positioned to make significant progress in sustainable fisheries management and aquaculture development. These efforts contribute to broader continental and global sustainability goals, reinforcing the critical role of the blue economy in ensuring the prosperity and resilience of small island states like Madagascar.