inDrive (www.inDrive.com), the ride-hailing app known for its transparent and fair pricing model, has secured its position as the second most downloaded app in its category globally, and it continues to make waves in Africa, where it ranks as the third-largest ride-hailing service in South Africa, second in Nigeria, and number one in Zimbabwe and Botswana and North African countries.

inDrive’s success story in Africa reflects its remarkable growth trajectory, driven by its unique approach to mobility. With an innovative, peer-to-peer pricing model and a mission to challenge the traditional fare structures in the ride-hailing industry, inDrive is setting new standards in customer-centric mobility.

The inDrive Advantage: Why It’s the Most Downloaded Ride-Hailing App

What sets inDrive apart is its unwavering commitment to creating an ecosystem that benefits both riders and drivers. Unlike other ride-hailing platforms, inDrive empowers users by allowing them to negotiate the fare before confirming the ride, giving both drivers and passengers the freedom to agree on a price that works for them. This model fosters trust, increases satisfaction, and has contributed to record-breaking app downloads in 2025.

InDrive’s approach goes beyond just competitive pricing; it has built an environment where driver welfare is prioritized. The company operates with the lowest commission structure in the market, enabling drivers to keep more of what they earn, which in turn has fostered strong loyalty from local drivers across Africa.

Record Growth in Africa: inDrive’s Expanding Footprint

South Africa: Ranked as the third-largest ride-hailing app in the country, inDrive’s innovative model has gained a dedicated user base. Its growth has been accelerated by its focus on affordability, transparency, and safety, catering to the needs of both urban commuters and those in smaller towns. As competition intensifies, inDrive is proving that a user-focused approach is the key to long-term success.

Nigeria: Holding the second spot in the market, inDrive’s rapid expansion has been fueled by its distinctive no-commission fare model in most cities, creating better earning opportunities for drivers while providing affordable rides for passengers. Nigeria’s diverse population and urban landscape have proven to be a strong foundation for inDrive’s sustained success.

Zimbabwe&Botswana: inDrive’s number-one ranking in both countries is a testament to its ability to create localized solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of each market. By providing access to its services where traditional public transport falls short, inDrive bridges crucial mobility gaps, ensuring more people can commute conveniently. With a strong focus on job creation, affordable transportation, and social impact, inDrive has quickly become the go-to ride-hailing app for millions.

Why Africa Chooses inDrive

inDrive’s approach is rooted in equity and inclusivity. The app's growth in Africa is not just a result of its innovative pricing structure, but also its deep understanding of the diverse needs of African consumers and drivers. As the most downloaded ride-hailing app globally, inDrive’s popularity is fueled by its customer-centric model, empowered drivers, and fair pricing system.

By offering a solution that works for everyone, inDrive is reshaping the future of mobility across the African continent. Whether it’s ensuring driver safety, fair compensation, or increased access to affordable transportation, inDrive is positioning itself as the most reliable, convenient, and transparent ride-hailing option in Africa.

Press Contact:

Public Relations Manager - inDrive Africa

Lineo Thakhisi

Phone: +2781 3636 872

Email: lineo.thakhisi@indriver.com

About inDrive:

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com