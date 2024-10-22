"Ensuring peace and security is a collective responsibility. Therefore, empowering communities to take an active role in their own safety and security will strengthen their connections with the police to promote the rule of law, accountability, and protection," says Njoki Kinyanjui, Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s (UNMISS) Field Office in Central Equatoria state.

Ms. Kinyanjui was speaking at a five-day training on community policing facilitated by the UN Peacekeeping mission.

The aim: To enhance partnerships among law enforcement personnel, local communities and criminal justice stakeholders to reduce crime and maintain public order in areas with minimal or no police presence.

It brought together 40 participants, including representatives from women's groups, members of the South Sudan National Police Service and the Yei River county Police Community Relations Committee.

This initiative by UNMISS, the South Sudan Reconciliation, Stabilization, and Resilience Trust Fund (RSRTF), and the International Organization for Migration is in response to rising gang activities in Yei town and heightened insecurity in the area. This includes abductions, arbitrary arrests, ambushes, and instances of sexual and gender-based violence.

“Such incidents undermine social cohesion and impede ongoing post-conflict recovery efforts. Through such capacity-building efforts, we are hopeful that together with the authorities, we will be able to establish secure surroundings for our people,” stated Eric Lawrence, Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee.

Emmanuel Taban Seme, County Commissioner, agreed.

"It is important to consistently hold trainings to improve our ability to fulfill our duties. Additionally, I urge everyone to report any instances of violence, especially sexual violence, to the appropriate authorities and to protect survivors against stigmatization.”

The extensive training covered the role of Police Community Relations Committees in preventing violence, upholding human rights, providing early warning and response, and facilitating conflict mitigation and resolution.

As the workshop concluded, participants were encouraged to forge strong partnerships with law enforcement agencies and trickle down their newfound skills and knowledge to their peers who could not attend.