Free Live Webinar Hosted by ESI Africa

Reserve My Seat Now (https://apo-opa.co/45OsWDH)

As Africa positions itself to lead in the green hydrogen economy, one vital resource sits at the centre of this transformation: water.

Green hydrogen production via electrolysis requires large quantities of water — a pressing challenge on a continent where water scarcity already threatens communities, agriculture, and industry.

Join ESI Africa for a live webinar unpacking the complex connection between hydrogen development and water resource management across Africa. This session will explore the opportunities, trade-offs, and innovations shaping the continent’s sustainable hydrogen future.

What You’ll Learn:

The water intensity of green hydrogen — and what it means for Africa

Technologies enabling hydrogen production with minimal freshwater use

Planning and policy tools to align hydrogen development with water sustainability

Africa’s potential to lead a balanced, green hydrogen economy

Secure your seat now – space is limited (https://apo-opa.co/45OsWDH)

Why Attend?

This is a critical conversation for energy planners, water authorities, hydrogen developers, policymakers, and anyone working at the intersection of Africa’s energy and environmental future. Learn how Africa can scale hydrogen without compromising water security.

Date: 24 July 2025

Time: 14:00–15:00 (SAST)

Format: Free Virtual Webinar

Registration Link: https://apo-opa.co/45OsWDH

Readers can also read more about the webinar here: https://apo-opa.co/4nsa2J3