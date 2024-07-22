In today’s fast-changing and unpredictable world, maintaining a resilient supply chain for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) is crucial for businesses across various sectors. The goal is not just to withstand disruptions but to adapt and thrive amidst them. Here RS South Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4c1KTyg) MD Brian Andrew shares his top 5 tips on how to approach and manage MRO supply chains to ensure resilience against future shocks.

1. Focus on Trusted Suppliers

Instead of diversifying your MRO supplier base extensively, rely on a core group of trusted suppliers that can guarantee delivery certainty. Building strong relationships with these suppliers ensures stability and reliability in your supply chain.

2. Develop a Flexible Supply Chain

When faced with pressure, it’s essential to act quickly while considering the long-term consequences. A flexible supply chain and suppliers that can adapt to changing circumstances is key. This flexibility includes being prepared for potential increases in spending or the need to switch suppliers without significant disruptions.

3. Leverage Technology and Data

Utilise eProcurement and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) solutions from a trusted and stable procurement partner. Effective planning requires visibility into what is being consumed, especially for companies with multiple plants. High-quality data is essential for maintaining adequate inventory levels and ensuring supply chain resilience.

4. Engage in Sustainable and Ethical Procurement

Cost reduction is important, but sustainable and ethical procurement practices are equally vital. Work with partners who share common goals and include sustainability programs in your procurement processes. This approach not only benefits the environment but also aligns with the values of company management, shareholders, and customers.

5. Plan for Continuity

Continuity planning involves having a comprehensive action plan that includes compliance with policies, processes, and corporate governance. Ethical sourcing of raw materials should be a priority, and procurement departments should challenge the status quo by following ethical sourcing principles.

Supply chain resilience depends on the quality, reliability, and knowledge of suppliers. By working with the right MRO supplier, leveraging technology, and focusing on sustainable practices, businesses can better prepare for future disruptions and maintain a robust supply chain.

For more information on how RS can help you future-proof your MRO supply chain, visit the RS Africa Exports website.

Further information is available via these links:

RS:

RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc, providing product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.