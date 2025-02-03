After Fatmata Turay graduated from Limkokwing University, she faced the harsh realities of finding work in Sierra Leone, one of the world’s least-developed countries. But when the new ITC project READY Salone showed her how to market her skills globally through online platforms, she found a world of work that pays enough to transform her life.

She was among 50 young people who went through a training session that showed how to set up freelancing profiles, to navigate platforms like Upwork, and to avoid online scams.

‘We’re in the 21st century, and everything is going digital,’ Fatmata said. ‘Freelancing platforms offer flexibility and income opportunities, and they have helped me expand my skills and improve my productivity.

Known formally as the Empowering Youth through Digital Technologies project, over the next four years, READY Salone aims to equip 3,000 young Sierra Leoneans with digital skills.

‘You cannot provide jobs for young people if you don’t equip them with the right market skills,’ said Marlon Bockarie-Konteh, Director of Policy, Planning, and Knowledge Management at the Ministry of Youth Affairs.

The project is funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, and 250 small businesses will receive tailored support to connect with African and Korean investors and partners.

Digital freelancing opens doors to new jobs and markets

The digital freelancing workshop that Fatmata underwent was among the events at the READY Salone launch on 23 January in Freetown, with the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) and the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.

IPAM graduate Alhaji Sesay found the switch to freelancing liberating after he left a stressful, low-paying 9-to-5 job three years ago.

‘For me, freelancing wasn’t just a career change—it also provided better work conditions and allowed me to use my diverse skillsets in video editing, graphic design, and email marketing to secure higher-paying jobs. My long-term goal is to specialize in artificial intelligence and integrate it into my work,’ he said.

‘Many young Sierra Leoneans have the skills to succeed in freelancing,’ he added. ‘The problem is, they were unaware they could use these skills to secure well-paid online gigs. After the session, I’ve been guiding my peers and showing them that digital freelancing is a viable career option.’

Digital skills as a competitive edge for women

For Tenneh Kargbo, a final-year broadcast journalism student at Fourah Bay College and an intern at AYV Television, acquiring complementary tech and finance skills is key to standing out in a male-dominated industry.

‘I don’t want to only focus on writing or reporting. I want to be an independent journalist who can handle editing, production, and other technical aspects of journalism,’ she said. ‘As long as I keep stepping out of my comfort zone and seeking new ways to enrich my skills, I believe I can achieve my goals in the next five years.’

From jobs to the economy

‘This project has the potential to significantly reduce unemployment among Sierra Leonean youth,’ Fatmata said. ‘With the right digital skills, we can do online and remote work while earning competitive salaries. This is more than creating jobs — it empowers us to be self-reliant and benefits the economy.’

READY Salone plans to reach 10,000 young people across Sierra Leone, particularly young women, to raise awareness about opportunities in the digital economy. By encouraging them to upgrade their digital skills, the campaign aims to create pathways to better-paying jobs both locally and abroad.

For youth in Sierra Leone, the message is clear: step out of your comfort zone, develop your skills, and explore the opportunities the digital world offers. As Tenneh advises, ‘Don’t wait for others to hand you success. Seek opportunities, build your capacity, and align your goals with the realities of today’s world.’